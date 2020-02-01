NIA arrests wives of PLFI chief in naxal terror funding case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two accused in connection with a naxal terror funding case.

The two have been identified as Hira Devi and Shakuntala Kumari, the wives of Dinesh Gope the chief of the PLFI.

The case pertains to the seizure of Rs. 25.38 lacs cash which was being deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi on 10.11.2016. During investigation it was established that this money was part of a bigger criminal conspiracy relating to channelizing of the extorted levy amount collected from the contractors/businessmen engaged in the developmental projects in Jharkhand and investing these funds into dubious shell companies formed with the partnership of PLFI associates and family members of Dinesh Gope.

Subsequently cash worth Rs.42.79 lacs and other movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 70 lacs were seized/ attached in the case. Transactions worth Rs. 2.5 Crores in two dozen bank accounts in the name of shell companies as well as in the name of individual family members of Dinesh Gope including his both wives had also surfaced during investigation. NIA has already filed charge sheet against ten arrested accused and one absconding accused.