NIA arrests two naxals in case relating to killing of Chhattisgarh MLA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons in connection with the kill of an MLA from Chhattisgarh and four police personnel.

The accused have been identified as Bhima Tati and Madka Ram Tati. The case is related an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing on April 9 2019 near near Shyamgiri village in Kuakonda Police Station of Dantewada district of Chattisgarh. Bhima Mandvi, the then sitting MLA of Dantewada was killed by the CPI (Maoist) cadres along with four police personnel.

The arms of the martyred security personnel was looted by the naxalites.

Initial investigation has revealed that aforesaid two accused are CPI(Maoist) workers and they were instrumental in providing logistic support and shelter to the naxals and were part of the larger conspiracy to plant and execute the IED blast.