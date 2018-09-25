  • search

NIA arrests two in fake currency case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 25: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons in connection with a fake currency case.

    NIA arrests two in fake currency case

    The duo who were arrested have been identified as Geam Ali and Ketabuk S K. Both are residents of Malda in West Bengal.

    Also Read | Karnataka fake currency: NIA takes over probe

    The case pertains to the recovery of fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 1.92 lakh. The recovery was made from one Abdul Rahim, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal. His interrogation led to the trail of the two arrested persons.

    NIA officials say that there is a larger conspiracy involved and the probe is on to unearth the same. The NIA has been probing various cases relating to the recovery of fake currency.

    Recently the agency took over two cases that were booked in Karnataka.

    Also Read | Rs 13.8Cr fake currency seized since demonetization; Gujarat tops the list

    NIA officials say that the hub of the fake currency racket is Malda. Most of the currency is pumped into Malda or even printed there, before it is circulated to the rest of the country.

    Read more about:

    nia arrested fake currency

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 7:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue