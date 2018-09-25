NIA arrests two in fake currency case

New Delhi, Sep 25: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons in connection with a fake currency case.

The duo who were arrested have been identified as Geam Ali and Ketabuk S K. Both are residents of Malda in West Bengal.

The case pertains to the recovery of fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 1.92 lakh. The recovery was made from one Abdul Rahim, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal. His interrogation led to the trail of the two arrested persons.

NIA officials say that there is a larger conspiracy involved and the probe is on to unearth the same. The NIA has been probing various cases relating to the recovery of fake currency.

Recently the agency took over two cases that were booked in Karnataka.

NIA officials say that the hub of the fake currency racket is Malda. Most of the currency is pumped into Malda or even printed there, before it is circulated to the rest of the country.