English

NIA arrests one more for collecting funds for naxalites

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    One person has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency on the charge that he was collecting funds for the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoists).

    NIA arrests one more for collecting funds for naxalites

    The arrested person has been identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bihar. He has been accused of collecting funds for naxalites. In the same case the NIA had earlier arrested three other persons namely- Musafir Shahni, Dilip Shahni and Kamlesh Bhagat, all residents of Bihar.

    The case relates to recovery of arms and ammunitions and funds from accused Anil Ram at Muzaffarpur. The arrested accused are members of proscribed organisation and had collected arms and ammunition. They were found to be involved in collection of funds through extortion (levy) for the furtherance of activities of the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist).

    Read more about:

    nia arrested maoists naxalites extortion

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 5:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue