NIA arrests one more for collecting funds for naxalites

One person has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency on the charge that he was collecting funds for the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoists).

The arrested person has been identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bihar. He has been accused of collecting funds for naxalites. In the same case the NIA had earlier arrested three other persons namely- Musafir Shahni, Dilip Shahni and Kamlesh Bhagat, all residents of Bihar.

The case relates to recovery of arms and ammunitions and funds from accused Anil Ram at Muzaffarpur. The arrested accused are members of proscribed organisation and had collected arms and ammunition. They were found to be involved in collection of funds through extortion (levy) for the furtherance of activities of the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist).

