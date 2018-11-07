NIA arrests one in terror funding case

Election Result 
By
    New Delhi, Nov 7: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with a terror funding case.

    The NIA arrested Subhan Miya for his active role in the case relating to terror funding of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC).

    Subhan Miya, a CCL employee has been found involved in the conspiracy of extortion by TPC and Village Committee members in the Amrapali Magadh Coal region. Incriminating evidence has come on record establishing his role in planning and organising meetings between top leaders of TPC, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Village Committee members. Arrested accused was also involved in collecting funds through his transport Co. M/s TD Enterprises, and aiding in terror financing of TPC.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 6:05 [IST]
