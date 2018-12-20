NIA arrests one in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The National Investigation Agency arrested one person in connection with a fake currency case. The accused Abdul Khadir was arrested from Malda in West Bengal for his active role in procurement, trafficking and supply of huge quantities of Fake Indian Currency Notes in connivance with his associates based in West Bengal as w ell as in Karnataka.

Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Kadir is one of the main suppliers of FICN from West Bengal.

Kadir was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Malda, West Bengal for his transit remand. He will now be produced before the Special NIA Court at Bangalore, Karnataka where his remand would be sought for custodial interrogation.