  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    NIA arrests one in fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The National Investigation Agency arrested one person in connection with a fake currency case. The accused Abdul Khadir was arrested from Malda in West Bengal for his active role in procurement, trafficking and supply of huge quantities of Fake Indian Currency Notes in connivance with his associates based in West Bengal as w ell as in Karnataka.

    NIA arrests one in fake currency case
    Representational Image

    Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Kadir is one of the main suppliers of FICN from West Bengal.

    Also Read | NIA looks to unearth cross border links in Kerala FICN case

    Kadir was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Malda, West Bengal for his transit remand. He will now be produced before the Special NIA Court at Bangalore, Karnataka where his remand would be sought for custodial interrogation.

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency arrested fake currency karnataka west bengal nia court currency notes

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 6:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue