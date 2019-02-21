NIA arrests one from Malda in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 21: A team of the National Investigation Agency has arrested one Tahir Sheikh in connection with a Fake Indian Currency case. The NIA team from Mumbai, which arrested Shaikh said that he is a resident of Malda in West Bengal.

He is alleged to be the main supplier of fake currency and was absconding since the NIA unearthed the case last year. The NIA had on January 1 2019 filed a chargesheet again Mohanbhai and Sureshbhai, both residents of Gujarat.

The NIA says that Sheikh will help them unearth the larger conspiracy. Following his arrest in Malda, he was provided before the court and his transit remand was sought. He will now be produced before the Special NIA court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat following which his custody would be sought.