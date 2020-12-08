YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 08: The National Investigation has arrested an arms trafficker from Gaya in Bihar.

    The accused has been identified as Rajeev Ranjan Singh. 3 AK series weapons were recovered in District Munger, Bihar from the house of one accused Rizwana Begum.

    NIA arrests notorious arms trafficker from Bihar
    Representational Image

    The investigation in the case has revealed that prohibited bore/ AK series weapons were stolen and smuggled from the sheds of Central Ordnance Depot by serving and retired personnel of the depot and sold to arms traffickers based in Munger, Bihar which were eventually sold to various Naxal organisations and criminal syndicates. In this regard, NIA had earlier arrested and chargesheeted 13 accused persons.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
