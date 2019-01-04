NIA arrests main arms supplier in ISIS inspired module case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 4: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the ISIS inspired module case. The module it may be recalled was busted in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh last week.

The NIA arrested Naeem, a 21 year old man on the allegation that he was involved in the procurement and supply of arms to the module. He is a resident of Meerut district.

NIA officials say that they had learnt that Naeem had been supplying arms to the module.

This came up during the investigation and raids that the NIA had carried out over the past one week. We are questioning him for more details and will also try to get to the bottom of how the he was bringing in the arms.

On January 1, the NIA conducted further raids in Delhi and UP. Raids were conducted at Saidapur village of Amroha from where it had last week arrested four persons. In all ten persons were arrested after the module was busted. With Naeem's arrest, the number of arrests has gone up to 11.

In all ten persons were arrested of which four were from Amroha. NIA officials tell OneIndia that there are several more persons under the scanner. The interrogation of the ten accused persons has led to more names who could also be part of this module, the officer also informed.

The scanner of the agencies has been high on Amroha following the arrest of Mufti Sohail, alias Hazrath a native of this area. He according to the NIA was the mastermind of the module.

On Sunday, the NIA had carried out another batch of searches at Delhi's Jafrabad, Seelampur and Amroha. Five persons were questioned following the raids, but none were arrested.

The NIA had seized arms and ammunition following the raid that took place last week.

The agency had said that the module which called itself Harkat-ul-Harb had planned on carrying major attacks in and around Delhi. On its target were politicians and other top leaders, the NIA had also said.