Elgar Parishad: Umar Khalid likely to come under NIA’s scanner

NIA arrests Madrasa teacher, a conspirator in Bengal-Kerala Al-Qaeda case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, No 02: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator of the Al- Qaeda from West Bengal.

He has been identified as Abdul Momin Mondal. Aged 32, he is a resident of District Murshidabad

The case was registered in September and pertains to anti-national activities by a group of Jihadi terrorists consisting of more than 10 members inspired by globally proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.

NIA court sentences to life ISIS terrorist in Omar Al-Hindi case

They were planning to carry out anti-national and terrorist activities at different locations in India including but not limited to West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Momin Mondal was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrasa in Murshidabad District, West Bengal and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module.

He was also trying to recruit new members for the group and was raising funds for furthering its terrorist activities. The residential premises of the accused person was searched and digital devices were seized.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in the case. Accused Abdul Momin Mondal was produced before the District Court, Murshidabad, West Bengal today and transit remand for transporting him to New Delhi has been granted.