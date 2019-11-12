NIA arrests Laskhar’s fund raiser

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Javed Ali for his role in funding an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Sheikh Abdul Nayeem.

The probe by the NIA revealed that Javed, a resident of Khampur District, Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh is closely associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. He has been accused of arranging funds through hawala channels from Saudi Arabia.

He would bring in the funds to UP and pass on the same to Abdul.

The funds according to the NIA were used to carry out terror related activities. The money was used to carry out a reconnaissance of various places, recruit terrorists and also identify soft targets such as foreign nationals and tourists.