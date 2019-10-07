NIA arrests key suspect in murder of Arunachal Pradesh MLA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in the murder of Arunachal Pradesh MLA, Tirong Aboh.

The NIA arrested Ellie Ketok, a self-styled Sgt. Major of NSCN-IM and area commander of Tirap area. He was part of the killing team and fired upon the MLA on May 21 2019.

The NIA took over the probe and has been investigating the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In this case, five accused namely Sethok Kangnong, Napong Jenpi @ Jenpi, Jai Kishan Sharma, Luckin Mashangva and Yangte Josaham were arrested earlier.

[NIA charges seven Kerala Muslims in ISIS Wandoor case]

Aboh, 41, was on his way to his constituency from Assam, along with son Longgem, other family members, four personal security officers and a poll agent in a convoy of four vehicles when the suspected NSCN rebels opened fire at them near 12 Mile area in the district at around 11.30 am, Director General of Police (DGP) S B K Singh.

"Of the 15 people in the convoy, 11 were killed on the spot, two have been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries and two others escaped unhurt.

[As NIA takes over rogue drone probe, focus would be on busting local modules aiding Pakistan]

Tirong Aboh, the deceased MLA was also the NPP candidate for the Khonsa West assembly seat. Polling for 60 assembly seats along with the two Lok Sabha seats in the state took place on April 11. National People's Party is part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance.