    NIA arrests key fake currency racketeer from Malda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key fake currency racketeer from Malda in West Bengal. The NIA arrested Enamul Haque who has been absconding since 2018.

    Representational Image

    He is accused of running a well organised racket along with his associates in Bangladesh. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

    NIA arrests another person in Defence/ISI case

    Investigation revealed that accused Enamul Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from his associates across the Indo-Bangladesh border and providing it to his associates Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran for circulation in India.

    He also harboured Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran in 2018 by arranging accommodation for them at Malda.

