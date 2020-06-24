  • search
    NIA arrests key conspirator of Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice

    New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator linked to the Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice.

    The arrested persons has been identified as Pargat Singh. He is one of the key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youth while working under the directions of handlers located abroad to further the activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) which has already been declared an unlawful association under the provisions of UA(P) Act.

    Case is related to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the year 2017- 18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online and on ground, campaigns in support of Referendum 2020/ SFJ including pasting of posters in Delhi and various parts of Punjab.

    These acts were committed by groups of radicalised youths under direction of and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad. Investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons including Pargat Singh had received funds from their foreign handlers through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) platforms.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
