NIA arrests key conspirator in naxal funding case

New Delhi, Nov 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with a naxalite funding case. The arrested person has been identified as Chotu Singh.

Also Read | NIA arrests one in terror funding case

The NIA described him as a transporter in the Magadh-Amrapali coal belt region. He got contracts for transporting coal in the region on the recommendation of TPC leader Akraman alias Netaji.

The contracts were taken at a higher rate than the prevailing ones and the excess amount was transferred in cash to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee leader Akraman by the accused.

Also Read | NIA charges 4 persons in fake Indian currency case

Last week the NIA had arrested one Subhan Miya for his active role in the case relating to the TPC. An employee of the Central Coalfields Ltd, Miya was involved in extortion. He would also collect funds through his transport company M/s TD Enterprises and then supply it to the TPC.