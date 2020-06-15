  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests key aide of naxalites in Hyderabad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person from Hyderabad, who played a key role in supporting and furthering the activities of the naxalites.

    NIA arrests key aide of naxalites in Hyderabad
    Representational Image

    The arrested has been identified as Nalamasa Krishna, the vice president t of the Telangana Praja Front. The case was originally registered by the Hyderabad police. The case is based on the seizure of incriminating documents and materials from the residence of Madilleti, the president of the TVV.

    Investigations revealed that Krishna regularly visited the top leaders of the CPI (Maoists) in the Chhattisgarh forests and passed on their directions to Madilleti. He was also instrumental in directing the frontal organisations like the TPF, TVV and others to take up various agitations and activities as per the ideology of the CPI (Maoists). Under the garb of agitations for the welfare of the people, he misused the democratic set up for their ulterior motive of strengthening of the CPI (Maoist), which is a banned organisation.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency naxalites maoist arrested

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue