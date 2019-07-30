NIA arrests key accused in JeM conspiracy case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: The National Investigation Agency arrested one more person in connection with the Jaish-e-Mohammad conspiracy case.

The NIA arrested Muzaffar Bhat, a resident of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. He was brought from the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu and was detained under the Public Safety Act.

Bhat was in regular contact with the main accused in the case Muddassir Ahmad over WhatsApp for a long period, the NIA said.

The case on hand pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the top leadership of the JeM in Pakistan to strengthen the base of the outfit in India. The outfit planned on recruiting a large number of persons to carry out terror acts in the country. The NIA, it may be recalled had earlier arrested Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Bilal Mir and Tanveer Ahmed in this case.