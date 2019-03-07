NIA arrests key accused in Jalandhar grenade hurling case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused involved in the Jalandhar grenade throwing case. The accused person has been identified as Amir Nazir, who is a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 14 2018, 4 grenades were hurled at the building of a police station in Jalandhar in which one police personnel was injured. The probe by the NIA revealed that the attack was the handiwork of Kashmir based terror outfit, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Also Read | NIA raids houses of separatists, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Kashmir

The agency had earlier arrested Fazil Bashir and Shahid Qayoom, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Both were pursuing their B.Tech (Civil) from a college in Jalandhar. Two more accused persons, Rauf Ahmed Mir and Umar Ramzan were killed in an encounter at South Kashmir on December 22 2018.

The NIA says that Nazir had procured and facilitated the delivery of 4 grenades used in the attack. The attack was carried out on the instructions of AGH chief, Zakir Musa.