  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests key accused in Jalandhar grenade hurling case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused involved in the Jalandhar grenade throwing case. The accused person has been identified as Amir Nazir, who is a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

    NIA arrests key accused in Jalandhar grenade hurling case

    On September 14 2018, 4 grenades were hurled at the building of a police station in Jalandhar in which one police personnel was injured. The probe by the NIA revealed that the attack was the handiwork of Kashmir based terror outfit, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

    Also Read | NIA raids houses of separatists, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Kashmir

    The agency had earlier arrested Fazil Bashir and Shahid Qayoom, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Both were pursuing their B.Tech (Civil) from a college in Jalandhar. Two more accused persons, Rauf Ahmed Mir and Umar Ramzan were killed in an encounter at South Kashmir on December 22 2018.

    The NIA says that Nazir had procured and facilitated the delivery of 4 grenades used in the attack. The attack was carried out on the instructions of AGH chief, Zakir Musa.

    More nia NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nia accused arrested

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 5:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue