NIA arrests key accused in Ghaziabad fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in connection with a fake currency case.

The case pertains to recovery of High Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), having face value of Rs. 2,49,500 by ATS, UP, from the possession of accused Mohammad Murad Alam near Ghaziabad Railway Station.

Investigation revealed that accused Tausif Alam alias Bulu Seikh, a resident of Malda

had smuggled the FICN from Bangladesh and supplied to various consignees in the different parts of the country including accused Mohammad Murad Alam and Shahnawaj Ansari of Ghaziabad. Further investigation is on.