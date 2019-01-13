NIA arrests close naxal aide in MLA killing case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested accused Bhajo Hari Singh in connection with the murder of MLA Ramesh Munda.

A Team of NIA Raipur arrested Munda, 48, who had been absconding for a long time. It may be recalled that he had been chargesheeted in March last year.

It was found during investigation that in 2008, the main accused CPI (Maoist) leader Kundan Pahan got Rs 3 crore advance money from accused Raja Peter for the killing of MLA Ramesh Munda. Out of this, he handed over Rs. 2.78 Crore to accused Bhajohari Singh Munda who was his associate at that time.

The money was given to him for safe custody for subsequent use in furthering Naxal activities in Jharkhand. Remaining Rs 2 Crore as part of the deal of total Rs five crores was given on July 11 2008 to another accused Balram Sahu by the staff of accused Raja Peter.