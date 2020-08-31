NIA arrests another person in Defence/ISI case

New Delhi, Aug 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in connection with an ISI spying case.

The person has been identified as Rajakbhai Kumbhar, a resident of Gujarat. He has been accused of working as an ISI agent.

This case arose out of Uttar Pradesh following the arrest of Mohammad Rashid. During investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defence/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

Investigation further revealed that accused Rajakbhai Kumbhar worked as an ISI agent and transferred an amount of Rs.5,000 through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to main accused Md. Rashid.

This amount was remitted to accused Md. Rashid by Rajakbhai Kumbhar on the directions of ISI handlers in lieu of the information supplied by Md. Rashid to ISI agents.