  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA all set to get more powerful with two key amendments

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency is likely to get more powers, with a proposal in place to amend the NIA Act.

    The matter after getting a nod from the Cabinet will be placed before the Parliament this week during the ongoing Monsoon session. In addition to the NIA Act, there is also a proposed amendment on the cards for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    NIA all set to get more powerful with two key amendments
    Representational Image

    The amendment would allow the NIA to probe cybercrime and also cases of human trafficking.

    Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control

    The amendment to Schedule 4 of the UAPA will allow the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terrorist links as a terrorist. Currently, only organisations are designated as terrorist organisations.

    The NIA came into existence in 2009 following the Mumbai 26/11 attack. The proposed amendments are under consideration since 2017. The same was proposed to give the agency more teeth and also a wider scope in the wake of fresh challenges emerging.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency monsoon session amendments

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue