NHRC team in Hyderabad to probe Telangana encounter

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Dec 07: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived on Saturday a day after all the four accused in the horrific rape and murder case of the Hyderabad vet were killed in a pre-dawn encounter.

The NHRC team would first reach the encounter site at Chatanpally village to conduct an inquiry where the encounter took place on Friday. The team will also visit Mahbubnagar Government hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept.

On Friday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of the killing of four men accused of raping and murdering a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad and ordered an inquiry into the police encounter.

The apex human rights body said the encounter early morning on Friday is a matter of concern.

Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

The four accused were taken to the scene where the rape and murder had taken place. The police had taken the accused to re-construct the crime scene at around 3.30 am. This is a procedure that is mandated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As the process was taking place, one of the accused snatched the weapon from the police and tried to escape along with the rest of the accused. One of them even opened fire, following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire on the accused persons.

All the four accused were taken to hospital but succumbed to their injuries.