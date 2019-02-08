  • search
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NHRC notice to UP govt over Metro Hospital fire

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 8: The NHRC or National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the fire at Metro Hospital and Heart Institute in Noida's Sector-12 which had broken out on February 7.

    Fire at Noidas Metro Hospital on Feb 7 (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Fire at Noida's Metro Hospital on Feb 7 (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    No casualty was reported in the incident but several people had to be rescued. Over 60 people were inside the hospital when the incident occurred. 

    Metro Hospital and Heart Institute was reportedly functioning without a fire licence. The officials said that their licence had expired nearly five months ago.

    "The hospital's licence was up for renewal from past four to five months. We did not accept their request as we gave them several suggestions as per laid down rules and asked them to implement the same," a fire department official had said.

    The official, as per a PTI report, said that the Noida fire department will take the necessary action against the hospital management for their "failure" in getting their licence renewed from the authorities.

    [Massive fire breaks out at Metro Hospital in Noida, doused now; No casualties]

    In December 2017, a similar incident took place at the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area.

    The hospital had two buildings and one of them did not have a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

    Later, the hospital demolished the two buildings and built a single structure which also did not have the NOC.

    More noida NewsView All

    Read more about:

    fire nhrc noida uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue