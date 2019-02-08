NHRC notice to UP govt over Metro Hospital fire

New Delhi, Feb 8: The NHRC or National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the fire at Metro Hospital and Heart Institute in Noida's Sector-12 which had broken out on February 7.

No casualty was reported in the incident but several people had to be rescued. Over 60 people were inside the hospital when the incident occurred.

Metro Hospital and Heart Institute was reportedly functioning without a fire licence. The officials said that their licence had expired nearly five months ago.

"The hospital's licence was up for renewal from past four to five months. We did not accept their request as we gave them several suggestions as per laid down rules and asked them to implement the same," a fire department official had said.

The official, as per a PTI report, said that the Noida fire department will take the necessary action against the hospital management for their "failure" in getting their licence renewed from the authorities.

In December 2017, a similar incident took place at the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area.

The hospital had two buildings and one of them did not have a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Later, the hospital demolished the two buildings and built a single structure which also did not have the NOC.