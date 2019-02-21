NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan Govt over death of Pakistani prisoner

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 21: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over the alleged killing of a Pakistani prisoner by the fellow inmates in a Jaipur jail.

The NHRC has also reportedly asked states to ensure that Pakistani prisoners lodged in other jails across the country are safe.

A Pakistani prisoner, identified as Shakar Ullah, was today allegedly murdered in Jaipur central jail after a quarrel with other prisoners. According to media reports, the Pakistani prisoner was stoned to death by three inmates. He was jailed in 2011 and was serving life sentence.

Four prisoners were watching TV when a quarrel broke out. As the fight escalated, the three convicts bashed Shakir Ullah's head against a stone on the ground, said Laxman Gaur, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Jaipur, as per a PTI reports.

After the incident, Pakistan issued a statement urging the Indian authorities to "ensure provision of foolproof security to all Pakistani inmates / prisoners in Indian Jails and Pakistani visitors to India".