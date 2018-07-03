NHRC asks Arunachal govt to pay monetary relief to girls who were forced to undress

New Delhi, July 3: The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Tuesday has asked the Arunachal government to pay Rs 5000 each as monetary relief to 88 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, PapumPare who were forced to remove their clothes in front of the school as punishment by 3 teachers for writing derogatory words against a teacher and student in 2017.

The incident came into light on November 27, 2017 when the victims talked to the students union named All Sagalee Students Union (ASSU), after which an FIR was filed with the local police.

According to the complaint that was filed by junior teachers and two assistant teachers, the incident happened when the teachers found a piece of paper that had some vulgar words written about the head teachers and another student.

The teachers demanded an explanation from all the 88 students of classes VI and VII, who were later made to undress before the other students as punishment, it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had condemned the incident and said such "heinous act" by the teachers might affect the students.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day