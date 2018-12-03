  • search

NGT imposes Rs 25 cr fine on Delhi govt for failing to curb pollution

    New Delhi, Dec 3: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on the AAP-led government in Delhi for failing to curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

    The air pollution level in Delhi-NCR swung between 'hazardous' and 'very poor' levels on Monday with areas like Anand Vihar and RK Puram registering Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400 (PM10 at 10 AM).

    The fine amount will be deducted from the salary of Delhi government officials and people who are polluting the environment. If the Delhi government fails to pay the fine, it'll have to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore per month, ANI quoted the NGT as saying.

    The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the national capital is "very poor" and at present there is "insignificant intrusion (of pollutants) from outside of Delhi".

    "It is an ideal time to ascertain the impact of local emissions on the pollution level of Delhi," it said.

    Local emissions include pollutants from vehicles, construction activities and garbage burning, among others. Earlier, authorities had said that vehicular emissions contribute to 40 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi, a PTI report said.

    The CPCB said in 19 areas of the national capital the air quality was in the "very poor" category, while in six areas it was recorded in the "poor" category.

    The PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) level was recorded at 174 and the PM10 level at 358, it said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
