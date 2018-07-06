  • search

NGT fines Agra Municipal Corporation

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Jul 6: The National Green Tribunal on Friday imposed Rs 25,000 as costs on Agra Municipal Corporation for not filing a reply on a plea alleging that biomedical waste disposal facility was being set up in the city without obtaining environment clearance.

    A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim noted that despite its specific order dated May 1, the municipal corporation has failed to file reply till date.

    "The counsel appearing for Respondent No 5 (corporation) seeks time to file reply. One week time is granted. If they do not file reply within one week, they will be liable to pay cost of Rs 25,000," the bench had said in its May 1 order.

    The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mahesh Chandra Sharma who has challenged the construction of the biomedical waste disposal unit at Etmadpur in Agra.

    Sharma, in his plea filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, had alleged that the facility was being set up without environment clearance and authorisation under the provisions of Bio-Medical Waste Rules, 2016 and consent to establish/operate under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

    The petition had also contended that biomedical waste disposal unit was being set up in the prohibited Taj Trapezium Zone area.

    PTI

