NGT Chairperson to deliver Nanaji Memorial Lecture

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, July 08: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will deliver 9th Nanaji Memorial Lecture on July 25, said Deen Dayal Research Institute (DRI) General Secretary Atul Jain.

Since 2011, the DRI has been regularly organising an annual lecture series in fond memory of its founder Nanaji Deshmukh.

The DRI has been the conservation and promotion of environment with the initiative and participation of the society.

"Conservation and promotion of environment was very much dear to Nanaji Deshmukh. The subject of this year's lecture is: Protecting and Promoting Environment: Role of the Society. The NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has agreed to deliver this year's Nanaji Memorial Lecture," informed Jain.

Talking about the subject, Goel said that while the NGT is the chief trustee and custodian of country's environment laws, but society plays a key role in its conservation.

It's notable that of the eight Nanaji Memorial Lectures held so far. The last one was delivered by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu. In 2017, the RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat had delivered the lecture.

Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh also known as Nanaji Deshmukh was a social activist. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award in 2019 by Government of India. He was a leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also a member of the Rajya Sabha.