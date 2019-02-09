NGO demands rules on election ads on social media

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 9: Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change, Delhi-based NGO, has sent a notice to Election Commission demanding to form certain rules for WhatsApp, Facebook and social media companies ahead of upcoming General Elections.

The notice served by the NGO asked why should election ads on social media be not verified by Election Commission. Also, the legal notice states the matter will be taken to Court if the Election Commission does not act.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had allowed the NGO to make the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a party in a plea seeking direction to messaging application WhatsApp for complying with data localisation norms with regard to its payment services. The plea filed by Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change said Whatsapp has not fully complied with the circular of the RBI which prescribed data localisation norms. The NGO has also sought direction to restrain the messaging platform from proceeding with its payment service unless it fully complied with the provisions of the RBI.