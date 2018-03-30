'Next up: Exam Warriors 2', Rahul Gandhi mocks PM over paper leak

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his book, 'Exam Warriors'.

Taking to twitter Rahul wrote "PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers."

Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers. pic.twitter.com/YmSiY0w46b — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2018

Rahul on Thursday targeted Modi going into rhyme over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.

"How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! "There is a leak in everything, the 'chowkidar' is weak," Gandhi said in a tweet that was in both Hindi and English.

The CBSE on Wednesday announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers following reports claiming that they had been leaked.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said a new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and that the government was conducting an internal inquiry.

