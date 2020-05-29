  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Next phase of lockdown: States want strict implementation of guidelines in containment zones

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: With the lockdown 4.0 set to come to an end on May 31, several states want curbs only in the containment zones.

    In the existing lockdown, states were given a bigger hand to decide on the curbs. Many states have been getting representation to open schools, religious institutions and also hotels.

    Next phase of lockdown: States want strict implementation of guidelines in containment zones

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers and sought their view on the way forward. The MHA is likely to come out with a set of new guidelines before the lockdown ends on Sunday.

    Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs, seeks their views on extension of coronavirus lockdown

    While the States would continue to decide on the strategy, the Centre is likely to insist on stricter implementation of curbs in the containment zones. While no final decision has been taken, sources say that there would be further relaxations, but the strategy on containment zones would remain as it is or even stricter.

    The source cited above said that many States are not inclined as yet towards opening of malls, hotels, gyms and schools. States want to ramp up testing and also do not want any change in the quarantine rules.

    Many States have also been getting representations from television and film production units to allow them to start production. In Rajasthan, there would be curfew and non-curfew zones to contain the spread of the virus.

    Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to wait for the Centre's regulations. However, the state is unlikely to relax the norms for theatres, function halls and places of worship.

    The other big challenge for the States would be to ensure that the academic year is not disturbed. Some States are wary of immediately opening educational institutions, while others wanted a graded exit in this matter. In Chhattisgarh, it has been decided that schools would open only from July 1. Karnataka on the other hand wants the Centre to issue guidelines on the re-opening of schools.

    Will the COVID-19 lockdown be extended: Here is what to expect

    Karnataka on Thursday said that travel into the State from those States reporting a high number of cases would be restricted. While all travel by road is barred, the State has requested the Centre to restrict the number of trains and flights into the states.

    More STATE GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    state government hotspots curfew guidelines ministry of home affairs

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue