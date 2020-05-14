Next phase of lockdown: Revival of all economic activity, bar on social-religious gatherings

New Delhi, May 14: State governments would be submitting a blueprint to the Centre by tomorrow suggesting ways to exit the lockdown. The states have already started working on their strategy for the next phase of the lockdown.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said during his address to the nation that the next phase of the lockdown would be different. While most services would resume post May 17, malls are likely to remain shut and social and religious gatherings would continue to remain barred.

Another key change that would be witnessed is the change in containment zones. A new definition could come by Saturday and states would take the call on defining the red, orange and green zones. The zoning is currently done by the Union Health Ministry.

During the meeting of the PM with the CMs, several states had said that they should be allowed to define the zones.

Public transport would resume, stand alone shops would open and industrial activities would start post May 17, an official told OneIndia. On the travel front, people would be allowed to move between districts. Travel between states would also be allowed with travel passes. However the restrictions on travel in containment zones would continue, the official cited above said.

An official from Karnataka said that religious activities, social and political gatherings would remain barred. The official said that Karnataka would want inter-state travel, but with the 14 day quarantine norm. Schools would remain closed until June and a call on the re-opening would be taken after that.

However the thrust by all states would be to revive economic activity. We cannot continue with the lockdown in the existing manner, the official also said. Karnataka is also considering a proposal to open restaurants, gymnasiums and golf courses after May 17. A call on the metro services will also be take, the officer said.

The least relaxations could be expected in Maharashtra. The state is badly affected with COVID-19 and hence relaxations would be limited. While economic activity would resume in a large way, inter-district travel would not be allowed.

In Telangana, where the lockdown has already been extended to May 29, further relaxations are expected. In Bihar, the lockdown is expected to continue in a more stringent manner, as the cases are seeing an increase. Madhya Pradesh too could take a similar approach.