Next Indo-China military level talks only after movement on ground is visible

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 21: The next military commander level talks between India and China will take place only after some movement on the ground is visible.

Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

India wants China to create a buffer and has noted that at PP-17 (Gogra), the gap between the two armies is incomplete. It has been reported that the gap is narrower than the ideal 1.5 kilometres on each side.

Further there has not been much change at Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso and the PLA continues to sit on the Ridgeline of a mountain spur. Now a fresh physical verification of the buffer zone will be made as the previous one showed a partial pull back by China. This was unlike what was agreed at the meetings of the top military commanders. It had been decided that both sides had to move back 1.5 kilometres on each side of the approximate Line of Actual Control. However the same has not happened.

India-China standoff: Indian-Americans stage protest against China in Washington

Sources tell OneIndia that if the talks were to progress then China would need to completely adhere to the agreement on creating a buffer zone.

India wants the PLA to move back till Finger 8. India was patrolling till Finger 8, but the Chinese are not allowing patrols to pass now. These have been sticking points and unless resolved, the talks would not move further at least for the time being.