Next Goa CM: No consensus as yet, Rane, Sawant are front-runners

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Mar 18: Even as the BJP-led alliance is yet to reach a consensus on who would be the next chief minister of Goa, there are several front-runners for the top post. Following the demise of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday, there have been hectic parleys on to decide on who would succeed him.

Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari who arrived here early today was unable to secure a consensus between the BJP and its alliance partners in the state. BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the CM as a result of which the discussions came to a halt.

Lobo added that a solution would be found today. He also added that the BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.

Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The BJP said that they would get back to us later today, he said.