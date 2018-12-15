Next CM of Chhattisgarh: The four who are in the race

  • search
    Raipur, Dec 15: With Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan done, the Congress now has a job on hand at Chhattisgarh. The Congress swept this state in the recently concluded assembly elections.

    The name of the Chief Minister is expected to be finalised today. There are four contenders to the post and here they are.

    Bhupesh Baghel: He led from the front during the campaign. He is known for his aggressive style. A five time MLA from Patan, he was appointed as the PCC head in 2014. He had courted controversy after being arrested in a sleaze CD case involving a BJP minister in September.

    T S Singh Deo: Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo or T S Singh Deo is an MLA from Ambikapur. A scion of the Sarguja princely state, his mother Devendra Kumari was a minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Known for his gentle approach, he started his career as a politician in 1983.

    Tamradhwaj Sahu: He was a minister in the Ajit Jogi government in the past and was brought into the poll fray as a prominent OBC leader of the Congress. He represents the Durg Lok Sabha seat and was credited with the win against Senior BJP leader, Sarojj Pandey in 2014.

    Charan Das Mahant: A former union minister in the Manmohan Singh government, Mahant was the sole winner from Chhattisgarh for the Congress in 2014. He was also the Home Minister of undivided MP in the Digvijaya Singh government.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 6:26 [IST]
