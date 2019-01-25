  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Next CBI chief: 79 including Rakesh Asthana in contention

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The high powered committee that met to decide on the next CBI chief was unable to come to any conclusion on Thursday evening. Before the Committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India, there were 79 names submitted in two separate lists.

    Next CBI chief: 79 including Rakesh Asthana in contention

    Sources said that while one list had 60 names the other hand 19. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought for a detailed background information of the officers who were up for consideration.

    As per convention four senior most serving batches of the IPS in the 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 batches are considered for the post of CBI chief. Sources also said that among the 79 the name of Rakesh Asthana too was there. He is now serving as the head of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

    Also Read | After CJI, Justice Sikri refuses to hear plea challenging appointment of interim CBI chief

    The list that was prepared by the government only mentioned the basic details such as date of birth, date of appointment and retirement. Kharge sought for more details on the officers before a decision could be made. At the meeting, the Prime Minister said that only the most suited officer shall occupy the coveted post.

    The other names that were submitted also included:

    • Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry.
    • Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief
    • Y V Modi: National Investigation chief
    • S S Deswal, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief
    • Rajesh Ranjan: Central Industrial Security Force chief
    • Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science
    • Vivek Johri: Research and Analysis, Special Secretary
    • O P Galhotra, Rajasthan Police chief
    • Arun Kumar, Railway Protection Force chief

    Read more about:

    cbi rakesh asthana

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue