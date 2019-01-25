Next CBI chief: 79 including Rakesh Asthana in contention

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The high powered committee that met to decide on the next CBI chief was unable to come to any conclusion on Thursday evening. Before the Committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India, there were 79 names submitted in two separate lists.

Sources said that while one list had 60 names the other hand 19. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought for a detailed background information of the officers who were up for consideration.

As per convention four senior most serving batches of the IPS in the 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 batches are considered for the post of CBI chief. Sources also said that among the 79 the name of Rakesh Asthana too was there. He is now serving as the head of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The list that was prepared by the government only mentioned the basic details such as date of birth, date of appointment and retirement. Kharge sought for more details on the officers before a decision could be made. At the meeting, the Prime Minister said that only the most suited officer shall occupy the coveted post.

The other names that were submitted also included:

Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry.

Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief

Border Security Force chief Y V Modi: National Investigation chief

National Investigation chief S S Deswal , Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief

, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief Rajesh Ranjan: Central Industrial Security Force chief

Central Industrial Security Force chief Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science

Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science Vivek Johri: Research and Analysis, Special Secretary

Research and Analysis, Special Secretary O P Galhotra , Rajasthan Police chief

, Rajasthan Police chief Arun Kumar, Railway Protection Force chief