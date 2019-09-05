Traffic Fines effects trends on Twitter: Netizens respond with crazy memes, jokes
New Delhi, Sep 05: While the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect from Sunday, just two days after its implementation a two-wheeler was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurugram.
With 63 of the total 89 clauses implemented from September 1, the new traffic rules impose hefty fines on offenders for traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.
The Lok Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Speaker Om Birla passed the Bill on the basis of a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.
The stricter penalties have brought forth a range of reactions and jokes on social media. Check out:
Hey, What is up guys?— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019
This is NGPCTYPOLICE.
And , this is -
" #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! "
You break the traffic rules,
& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket).
So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.
And Peace.
cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5
Traffic police to commuters:— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019
(after heavy fines announced on traffic rule violations) pic.twitter.com/4ImG68BKuy
Me to traffic police:— गुRuजी (7युग से) (@Shariph19) September 3, 2019
1.Before new traffic rules
2.After new traffic rules pic.twitter.com/VBxC7LQMOk
Based on new traffic rules, here comes a new threat from wives:— Professor™ (@piyush_speaks) September 2, 2019
Saree dila rahe ho ya seat belt hata dun??
😹
Me driving vehicle without pay heed to new traffic rules ....— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 3, 2019
Traffic police after catching me : pic.twitter.com/mhyHqj4tk4
#NewTrafficRules— ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) September 3, 2019
ME going for a ride without helmet..
My mom (from behind):- pic.twitter.com/lffTijUFZQ
#NewTrafficRules— ⭕ (@Tablatodd) September 3, 2019
1. Before paying challan
2. After paying challan pic.twitter.com/VphLwyqmaW
Traffic Police: Sir ye drink and drive kr raha tha, Gadi ke papers bhi nahi hai, Signal bhi jump kiya, Seat belt bhi nhi tha, Fine kitne hua?— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 3, 2019
Bade Babu: pic.twitter.com/eZrutPwZ4j
When you aren't wearing seatbelts and Traffic police catches you #NewTrafficRules— Shreya (@Hypocrite_420) September 3, 2019
Traffic police You pic.twitter.com/vlElga7rym
#NewTrafficRules— Meme vala Londa (@the_lucky420) September 3, 2019
after pay of my scotty pept challan
Me: pic.twitter.com/FF3TTfn29G
New traffic rules.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019
Pic 1: Before paying challan.
Pic 2: After paying challan. pic.twitter.com/ggUkhddhx1