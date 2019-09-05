Traffic Fines effects trends on Twitter: Netizens respond with crazy memes, jokes

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 05: While the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect from Sunday, just two days after its implementation a two-wheeler was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurugram.

With 63 of the total 89 clauses implemented from September 1, the new traffic rules impose hefty fines on offenders for traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.

Govt officials to pay double if found violating traffic rules

The Lok Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Speaker Om Birla passed the Bill on the basis of a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.

The stricter penalties have brought forth a range of reactions and jokes on social media. Check out:

Hey, What is up guys?

This is NGPCTYPOLICE.



And , this is -

" #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! "



You break the traffic rules,

& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket).



So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.

And Peace.



cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019

Traffic police to commuters:

(after heavy fines announced on traffic rule violations) pic.twitter.com/4ImG68BKuy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019

Me to traffic police:



1.Before new traffic rules

2.After new traffic rules pic.twitter.com/VBxC7LQMOk — गुRuजी (7युग से) (@Shariph19) September 3, 2019

Based on new traffic rules, here comes a new threat from wives:



Saree dila rahe ho ya seat belt hata dun??

😹 — Professor™ (@piyush_speaks) September 2, 2019

Me driving vehicle without pay heed to new traffic rules ....



Traffic police after catching me : pic.twitter.com/mhyHqj4tk4 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 3, 2019

#NewTrafficRules

ME going for a ride without helmet..



My mom (from behind):- pic.twitter.com/lffTijUFZQ — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) September 3, 2019

Traffic Police: Sir ye drink and drive kr raha tha, Gadi ke papers bhi nahi hai, Signal bhi jump kiya, Seat belt bhi nhi tha, Fine kitne hua?

Bade Babu: pic.twitter.com/eZrutPwZ4j — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 3, 2019

When you aren't wearing seatbelts and Traffic police catches you #NewTrafficRules



Traffic police You pic.twitter.com/vlElga7rym — Shreya (@Hypocrite_420) September 3, 2019

#NewTrafficRules

after pay of my scotty pept challan

Me: pic.twitter.com/FF3TTfn29G — Meme vala Londa (@the_lucky420) September 3, 2019

New traffic rules.



Pic 1: Before paying challan.

Pic 2: After paying challan. pic.twitter.com/ggUkhddhx1 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019