News18's IPSOS exit poll: BJP to get absolute majority on its own, NDA to win 336 LS seats

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 19: The BJP may cross the absolute majority mark on its own by winning 276 seats, and the NDA is likely to win an overwhelming 336 Lok Sabha seats, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll prediction. The allies of the BJP may win around 60 seats.

This is more or less similar to what the NDA and the BJP had won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 general elections, the BJP won 282 seats out of 543, and NDA bagged 336 seats.

For the UPA, the Exit poll has predicted 82 seats,with Congress taking away 46 seats. The Congress had in 2014 won 44 seats. The Congress' situation is not likely to change, and the Rahul Gandhi led party may bite dust yet again, if the Exit polls results turn out to be true.

When the data for six phases was released, the BJP was predicted to win anywhere between 242-252 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll prediction based on data collected from six phases of the elections. The UPA may win around 62-72 seats, as per the data analysed for first six phases.

In West Bengal, the TMC would maintain its firm grip but may concede ground as the BJP is expected to win 3-5seats, as compared to just 2 seats that the saffron party won in 2014. The TMC tally could hover around 36-38 seats in Bengal which still a formidable performance.

In the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predicts that the BJP may win 50 to 54 seats, which is at least around 20 seats less than 2014 when the saffron party won 72 out of 80.

The NDA is likely to form the government at the Centre but the BJP may just fall short of its last time's number when it won 282. Nevertheless, the BJP may win 276 which is aboce the majority mark of 272 needed to form government.

The Times Now exit poll predicts 306 seats for the, 132 for UPA, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties. The Republic CVoter has precited 287 seats for the NDA, 128 for the UPA, while 40 seats have been predicted for the SP-BSP combine.