    News Nation Opinion Poll: TMC may get 31 seats, BJP-7, Congress-2

    Kolkata, Feb 14: Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress may get 31 seats, whereas the BJP and the Congress are likely to bag a total of seven and two seats respectively in the upcoming General Elections, according to survey by News Nation channel.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file photo

    The Left Front is likely to secure only two seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. As far as the vote share is concerned, the poll shows the Trinamool Congress is likely to get 36 per cent votes, followed by the BJP (23 per cent), the Left Front (26 per cent), and the Congress (7 per cent).

    As far as prime ministerial candidate is concerned, Narendra Modi topped the list with 31 per cent votes, followed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi with 17 per cent.

    Asked about the most important issues in the state 19 per cent people voted for basic infrastructure, followed by unemployment (17 per cent), inflation (12 per cent), Naxalism (11 per cent), corruption (9 per cent), illegal migrants (7 per cent), stable government (5 per cent), communalism (4 per cent) among others.

    News Nation travelled across all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and asked people several questions to find out who will have the better chance to steal the show in 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
