News about 'ST topper' doubling NEET marks fake: NTA

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 21: Day after the news of the blunder of wrong NEET result of a SC student who alleged of being topper after rechecking, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified the news is fake and that the results were vetted well before publishing.

"A candidate claimed he has 650 marks whereas he has obtained only 329 marks. The emails purported to have been written by NTA are also fake," the agency said.

The aspirant had made the claim in Kota on Monday night that when he sought score review, NTA through email issued him corrected score and granted AIR 1 in ST category.

The candidate belongs to Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued its Director General Vineet Joshi, NTA said "An aspirant has claimed that he has 650 marks whereas he has obtained 329 marks in NEET 2020 results. The emails purported to have been written by NTA are also fake. This news has been broadcast by some local news channels in some cities. This news is totally fake, fabricated and one sided and news channels should have confirmed from NTA prior to broadcasting it. In the instant case, a complaint is being field by NTA with the cyber security cell under the IT Act at Noida, UP."

NTA DG clarified that all genuine grievances of the aspirants will be addressed, but strict action will be taken against manipulative and fabricated cases, as per the law of the land.

NTA has issued this statement in response to the claim of the aspirant who said before media that the agency gave 329 marks to him out of 720 in NEET 2020 results declared on October 16, whereas, according to him, he was scoring 650 marks out of 720 on the basis of recorded response sheet and answer key of NEET 2020 released by NTA.

Blast in Karachi building kills at least 5, probe underway | Oneindia News

The aspirant informed that he received email from NTA on October 19 in which his corrected resultsheet was attached in which he was awarded 650 marks and also adjuged All India Topper of NEET 2020 in Scheduled Tribe category.