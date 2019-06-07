For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Newly re-constituted Cabinet Committees: Check full list here
India
New Delhi, June 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was made a member of two key cabinet committees including security, will also chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and be a part of the all-important panel on political affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Following this development, the list had to be re-constituted. Here is the full re-constituted list of Cabinet Committees:
Appointments Committee:
- Prime Minister.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small
- and Medium Enterprises.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Special Invitees
- Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
- Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.
- Prime Minister.
- Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.
- Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
- Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Composition:
- Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
- Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural & Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
- Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of &Information and Broadcasting.
- Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
Special Invitees
- Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
- V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs:
- Prime Minister.
- Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small & and Medium Enterprises.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
- Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural &Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.
- Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
- Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
- Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
Cabinet Committee on Security:
- Prime Minister.
- Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.
Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth:
- Prime Minister.
- Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development
- Prime Minister.
- Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development.
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
- Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
- Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
- Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Special Invitees
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.
- Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.