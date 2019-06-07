Newly re-constituted Cabinet Committees: Check full list here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was made a member of two key cabinet committees including security, will also chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and be a part of the all-important panel on political affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following this development, the list had to be re-constituted. Here is the full re-constituted list of Cabinet Committees:

Appointments Committee:

Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small

, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Special Invitees

Dr. Jitendra Singh , Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh , Minister of Defence.

, Minister of Defence. Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. D.V. Sadananda Gowda , Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ravi Shankar Prasad , Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Harsimrat Kaur Badal , Minister of Food Processing Industries.

, Minister of Food Processing Industries. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar , Minister of External Affairs.

, Minister of External Affairs. Piyush Goyal , Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Composition:

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Ramvilas Paswan , Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural & Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural & Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ravi Shankar Prasad , Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Thaawar Chand Gehlot , Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Prakash Javadekar , Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of &Information and Broadcasting.

, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of &Information and Broadcasting. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Special Invitees

Arjun Ram Meghwal , Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs:

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh , Minister of Defence.

, Minister of Defence. Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small & and Medium Enterprises.

, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small & and Medium Enterprises. Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Ramvilas Paswan , Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural &Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural &Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ravi Shankar Prasad , Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Harsimrat Kaur Badal , Minister of Food Processing Industries.

, Minister of Food Processing Industries. Dr. Harsh Vardhan , Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences. Piyush Goyal , Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry. Pralhad Joshi , Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Cabinet Committee on Security:

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh , Minister of Defence.

, Minister of Defence. Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth:

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh , Minister of Defence.

, Minister of Defence. Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh , Minister of Defence.

, Minister of Defence. Amit Shah , Minister of Home Affairs.

, Minister of Home Affairs. Nirmala Sitharaman , Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development.

'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development. Piyush Goyal , Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dharmendra Pradhan , Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey , Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Santosh Kumar Gangwar , Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Special Invitees

Nitin Jairam Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Harsimrat Kaur Badal , Minister of Food Processing Industries.

, Minister of Food Processing Industries. Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.