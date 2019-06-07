  • search
    Newly re-constituted Cabinet Committees: Check full list here

    New Delhi, June 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was made a member of two key cabinet committees including security, will also chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and be a part of the all-important panel on political affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    First Cabinet Meeting. PTI photo.

    Following this development, the list had to be re-constituted. Here is the full re-constituted list of Cabinet Committees:

    Appointments Committee:

    • Prime Minister.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

    Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small
    • and Medium Enterprises.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

    Special Invitees

    • Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
    • Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

    Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

    • Prime Minister.
    • Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
    • D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
    • Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
    • Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.
    • Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.
    • Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
    • Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

    Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Composition:

    • Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
    • Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural & Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
    • Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
    • Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
    • Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of &Information and Broadcasting.
    • Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

    Special Invitees

    • Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
    • V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

    Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs:

    • Prime Minister.
    • Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small & and Medium Enterprises.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
    • Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural &Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
    • Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
    • Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.
    • Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
    • Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
    • Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
    • Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

    Cabinet Committee on Security:

    • Prime Minister.
    • Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

    Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth:

    • Prime Minister.
    • Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

    Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development

    • Prime Minister.
    • Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.
    • Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.
    • Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
    • Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
    • Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development.
    • Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
    • Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
    • Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
    • Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
    • Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

    Special Invitees

    • Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
    • Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.
    • Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

