Newly inducted ministers in Karnataka get portfolios

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 21: The newly Cabinet members in Karnataka have been allowed portfolios.

Aravind Limbavali got the Forest department, N Nagraj, excise, Umesh Katti, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, R Shankarr, municipal administration, while C P Yogeshwar for minor irrigation department.

On January 13, Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The new ministers are MLAs Umesh Katti, S Angara, Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Limbavali, and MLCs R Shankar, MTB Nagaraj and CP Yogeshwar.