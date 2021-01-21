YouTube
    Newly inducted ministers in Karnataka get portfolios

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: The newly Cabinet members in Karnataka have been allowed portfolios.

    Aravind Limbavali got the Forest department, N Nagraj, excise, Umesh Katti, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, R Shankarr, municipal administration, while C P Yogeshwar for minor irrigation department.

    Yediyurappa allocates portfolios, Ramesh Jarkiholi gets irrigation

      On January 13, Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The new ministers are MLAs Umesh Katti, S Angara, Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Limbavali, and MLCs R Shankar, MTB Nagaraj and CP Yogeshwar.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 12:35 [IST]
      X